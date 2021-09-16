- Medvedev, Tsitsipas Join Djokovic in Nitto ATP Tennis Finals, Plenty of Spots Still up for Grabs
- $600,000 San Diego Open Extends Qualifying Wild Card To Two-Time USTA Boys’ 18s National Champion Zachary Svajda
- ATP No. 1 Ranking Not a Short-Term Goal For Medvedev, who Plans on Celebrating US Open Tennis Title
- Laver Cup Tennis Update • UNIQLO Named as Official LifeWear Apparel Supplier
- Hot Shots! Tennis Stars hit the Red Carpet at the 2021 Met Gala featuring Emma Raducanu, Serena, Venus, Sharapova, Osaka and more!
- Murray Accepts Main-Draw Wild Card for San Diego Open
- Tennis News• Medvedev, Tsitsipas Qualify For Nitto ATP Finals in Turin
- Djokovic Eager to Keep Going after US Open loss but Admits Passing of Torch is Near
- Joe Hunt Shares His Speech From The Tennis Collectors Society Gathering And 10sBalls • TennisBalls • Should Be Movie
- British U.S.Open Tennis Champions Emma Raducanu, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid
- British Tennis Star • Alfie Hewett Finishes Runner-Up in U.S. Open Men’s Singles Final
- Tennis Australia • Dylan Alcott wins Historic Golden Slam
- Tennis Australia • Sam Stosur wins second US Open Doubles Title in 16 years
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Daniil Medvedev | Tennis 10sBalls
- Medvedev’s Straight Set Win in the U.S. Open Final Stops Djokovic Short of a Grand Slam
Medvedev, Tsitsipas Join Djokovic in Nitto ATP Tennis Finals, Plenty of Spots Still up for Grabs
-
- Updated: September 16, 2021
By Ricky Dimon
Following
his first Grand Slam triumph at the U.S. Open, Daniil Medvedev will officially
be able to defend his 2020 Nitto ATP Finals title. Medvedev’s victory in New
York clinched a spot in the year-end championship, which was already all but
guaranteed even before the biggest moment of his career.
Medvedev, who upset Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the U.S. Open final, lifted the ATP Finals trophy last year in London. The 2021 installment of the YEC marks its first time in Turin, Italy.
“I look forward to trying and defending my title in Turin,” Medvedev said. “Italian fans are so passionate, I am sure it will be a great event.”
Stefanos Tsitsipas also secured a spot in Turin despite losing to Carlos Alcaraz during third-round action at Flushing Meadows. Tsitsipas, the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals champion, is third in the race with 5,470 points. The Greek is 910 points behind Medvedev and 2,900 south of Djokovic.
“It is great to qualify for Turin so early,” Tsitsipas assured. “I can’t wait to play there. Forming incredible memories in London two years ago has been a highlight in my career.”
With five spots still available to round out the prestigious field of eight, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, and Matteo Berrettini are next in line to qualify. It would take a complete collapse in the fall and/or a surprising title by someone else at the Indian Wells Masters and/or Paris Masters for any of those three to fall short.
That leaves just two places completely up for grabs. Rafael Nadal (seventh in the race) is out for the season, which means the next four contenders are Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Jannik Sinner.
Ruud (2,675 points) has captured four clay-court titles in 2021 and made back-to-back quarterfinal appearances in hard-court Masters 1000 events (Toronto and Cincinnati).
Hurkacz (2,505 points) has accrued his points in bunches. The 24-year-old Pole won the Miami Masters and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon.
Auger-Aliassime (2,320 points) is still seeking his first-ever ATP title, but a string of consistent results including a Wimbledon quarterfinal and a U.S. Open semifinal.
Sinner (2,255 points) finished runner-up to Hurkacz in Miami and earned the biggest title of his career in Washington, D.C.
The chase for points resumes next week as the fall-swing gets underway with a pair of 250 tournaments in Nur-Sultan and Metz. A whole host of 250s remain on the 2021 calendar, while more significant point-grabs are available in Indian Wells, Paris, and at the Vienna 500.
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.