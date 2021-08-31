US Open Mixed Doubles Draws for 9/1/21

Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US (R) and Jamie Murray of Great Britain celebrate with the championship trophy after defeating Hao-Ching Chan of Taiwan and Michael Venus of New Zealand in the mixed doubles final match on the thirteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2019.

US Open

New York, NY, U.S.A.

August 30 – September 12, 2021

Prize Money: $57.5 million



US Open Evolves Into Grand Slam Spectacular

The US Open bears little resemblance to the tournament started in 1881. It has evolved from an exclusive men’s singles and doubles tournament in Newport, R.I., to a two-week sports and entertainment extravaganza held in Flushing, N.Y. Five-time champions Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer share the Open Era-record for most singles titles at the major championship.

