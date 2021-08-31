US Open Women’s Draws for 9/1/21

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty topped 2010 US Open finalist Vera Zvonareva in her US Open opener. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

US Open

New York, NY, U.S.A.

August 30 – September 12, 2021

Prize Money: $57.5 million



US Open Evolves Into Grand Slam Spectacular

The US Open bears little resemblance to the tournament started in 1881. It has evolved from an exclusive men’s singles and doubles tournament in Newport, R.I., to a two-week sports and entertainment extravaganza held in Flushing, N.Y. Five-time champions Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer share the Open Era-record for most singles titles at the major championship.

US Open Women’s Draws

Women’s Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here







