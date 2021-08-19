﻿United Kingdom Tennis Fans • Tennis Channel Coming Your Way

British tennis fans will now have access to Tennis Channel’s world class coverage thanks to the UK launch of its Tennis Channel International streaming service.



Tennis Channel is the broadcast home of tennis around the world, with millions of people tuning in to watch live tennis and features or hear from their favorite players. After a successful launch in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in April 2020, its Tennis Channel International streaming service will be available to UK audiences from today, Thursday, August 19th.



Tennis Channel International features a 24-hour streamed programming channel and will be the first British TV platform devoted exclusively to tennis. Programming includes original Tennis Channel series, documentaries, features, instruction, highlights and select matches on-demand.



Tennis Channel International will also cover live competition from British events, starting with the UK Pro League from 23 – 29 August from the Chelsea Harbour Club, London, featuring some of the best of British tennis talent. Tennis Channel International will also show the LTA National League Finals from 10-12 September in Bournemouth. More British tennis events will be added to the line-up in the coming weeks.



British tennis fans will also be able to follow every professional tennis match in the world through MatchCast, a state-of-the-art scoring and data interface that lets tennis fans follow every match around the world using never-before-seen dynamic graphics and more tennis statistics and data than anything currently available in the sport.