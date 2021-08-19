Don't Miss
- United Kingdom Tennis Fans • Tennis Channel Coming Your Way
- Barnes Tennis Center to Host San Diego Open ATP 250 Tournament
- Opelka, Isner and Kyrgios Complete Team World for Laver Cup Tennis 2021
- Tennis Photo Gallery from the Western & Southern Open – Halep, Isner, Gauff, Dimitrov and more!
- Storm Sanders and Max Purcell awarded U.S. Open Wildcards
- Western & Southern Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cincinnati Tennis 8/19/21
- Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Zverev, Rublev, Berrettini and Ruud complete Team Europe’s starting line-up for Laver Cup in Boston
- US Open Tennis Women’s Wildcards • Venus Williams, CoCo Vandeweghe, Caty Mc Nally and More
- US Open Tennis Men’s Wildcards • Brandon Nakashima, Jenson Brooksby, Jack Sock, Ernesto Escobedo and More
- Defending Champion Thiem Withdraws from US Open
- Cincy Tennis – Photos from the Western & Southern Open – Schwartzman, Fognini, Watson and More!
- Western & Southern Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cincinnati Tennis 8/18/21
- Opening Round Photo Gallery from the Western & Southern Open – Featuring Halep, Dimitrov, Kvitova, Murray and More!
- Western & Southern Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cincinnati Tennis 8/17/21
- End of an Era: Federer to Undergo Another Knee Surgery with A Glimmer of Hope to Play Again
United Kingdom Tennis Fans • Tennis Channel Coming Your Way
-
- Updated: August 19, 2021
|British tennis fans will now have access to Tennis Channel’s world class coverage thanks to the UK launch of its Tennis Channel International streaming service.
Tennis Channel is the broadcast home of tennis around the world, with millions of people tuning in to watch live tennis and features or hear from their favorite players. After a successful launch in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in April 2020, its Tennis Channel International streaming service will be available to UK audiences from today, Thursday, August 19th.
Tennis Channel International features a 24-hour streamed programming channel and will be the first British TV platform devoted exclusively to tennis. Programming includes original Tennis Channel series, documentaries, features, instruction, highlights and select matches on-demand.
Tennis Channel International will also cover live competition from British events, starting with the UK Pro League from 23 – 29 August from the Chelsea Harbour Club, London, featuring some of the best of British tennis talent. Tennis Channel International will also show the LTA National League Finals from 10-12 September in Bournemouth. More British tennis events will be added to the line-up in the coming weeks.
British tennis fans will also be able to follow every professional tennis match in the world through MatchCast, a state-of-the-art scoring and data interface that lets tennis fans follow every match around the world using never-before-seen dynamic graphics and more tennis statistics and data than anything currently available in the sport.
|The service will be available in the UK at www.tennischannel.com and via the Tennis Channel International app on iOs and Android mobile devices and tablets as well as on Roku, FireTV and on select smart TVs for £2.49 per month.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing Tennis Channel to the UK,” said Andy Reif, Senior Vice President, Tennis Channel International. “This country is where tennis began but up until now it hasn’t always been easy for British tennis fans to watch the sport they love. Now tennis fans in the UK can watch this great sport whenever and wherever they want and get to enjoy Tennis Channel’s unparalleled programming and coverage.”
← Previous Story Barnes Tennis Center to Host San Diego Open ATP 250 Tournament