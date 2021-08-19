Don't Miss
- Barnes Tennis Center to Host San Diego Open ATP 250 Tournament
- Opelka, Isner and Kyrgios Complete Team World for Laver Cup Tennis 2021
- Tennis Photo Gallery from the Western & Southern Open – Halep, Isner, Gauff, Dimitrov and more!
- Storm Sanders and Max Purcell awarded U.S. Open Wildcards
- Western & Southern Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cincinnati Tennis 8/19/21
- Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Zverev, Rublev, Berrettini and Ruud complete Team Europe’s starting line-up for Laver Cup in Boston
- US Open Tennis Women’s Wildcards • Venus Williams, CoCo Vandeweghe, Caty Mc Nally and More
- US Open Tennis Men’s Wildcards • Brandon Nakashima, Jenson Brooksby, Jack Sock, Ernesto Escobedo and More
- Defending Champion Thiem Withdraws from US Open
- Cincy Tennis – Photos from the Western & Southern Open – Schwartzman, Fognini, Watson and More!
- Western & Southern Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cincinnati Tennis 8/18/21
- Opening Round Photo Gallery from the Western & Southern Open – Featuring Halep, Dimitrov, Kvitova, Murray and More!
- Western & Southern Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cincinnati Tennis 8/17/21
- End of an Era: Federer to Undergo Another Knee Surgery with A Glimmer of Hope to Play Again
- 10sBalls / Tennis Balls Team Walks the Grounds Of Cincy • It’s A Beauty Of A Tourney
Barnes Tennis Center to Host San Diego Open ATP 250 Tournament
-
- Updated: August 19, 2021
|The ATP Tour is coming to San Diego next month.
The San Diego Open, an ATP 250-level tournament, will be played on the hard courts of Barnes Tennis Center from Monday, September 27th through Sunday, October 3rd, 2021. The Barnes Tennis Center is located at 4490 West Point Loma Blvd., San Diego, CA 92107.
The men’s professional tennis tournament will feature a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw. The event will offer a total of $600,000 in prize money and tournament champions will receive 250 points in the FedEx ATP Rankings.
“This is an incredible opportunity for the Barnes Tennis Center and the San Diego tennis community to come together with the ATP to put on a world-class men’s professional tennis event,” said Youth Tennis San Diego Chief Executive Officer Ryan Redondo, who will serve as San Diego Open Tournament Director.
According to Redondo, additional seating, including a 2,000-seat Grandstand on Stadium Court, will be built to accommodate spectators at the Barnes Tennis Center.
“With the size of the draw, fans are going to have the opportunity to watch the top players in the world” Redondo said. “We are preparing the venue to host the tournament and the seating on Stadium Court will give fans an intimate setting to watch matches.”
|Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome the San Diego Open onto the ATP Tour calendar for this year. I would like to thank the organizing team for their commitment to tennis and agility in stepping up to stage this event at short notice. It promises to play an important role in delivering a strong finish to the season for our players and fans.”
The San Diego Open will be one of ten ATP Tour tournaments to be played in the United States in 2021. In the past, San Diego County has hosted numerous men’s professional tennis events, including exhibitions, Davis Cup ties, World Championship Tennis and ATP Challenger tournaments, but this will mark the first time an ATP Tour level tournament will be played in San Diego.
Tournament officials will announce ticket information and opportunities for volunteers and ball kids soon.
About Barnes Tennis Center – The Center is owned and operated by Youth Tennis San Diego. It was built in 1995 and completed in 1997. This 4.5 million dollar facility was made possible with generous public and private donations. The Center is named after our lead donor family – the “George E. Barnes Family Junior Tennis Center.” The Center is dedicated to the youth of San Diego. Children 18 and under have court priority over adults with advanced reservations! The capital campaign was spearheaded by Dr. Homer Peabody Jr. Youth Tennis San Diego gratefully acknowledges Dr. Peabody’s tremendous contribution to make our dream a reality.
Barnes Tennis Center serves as one of San Diego’s finest jewels, and is a model for several communities throughout the Nation. The Center is the home of Youth Tennis San Diego offices, all Youth Tennis San Diego junior tournaments, Barnes Center tennis programs, After School Tennis special events, adult programs, corporate programs, a library and educational programs. Adults are welcome. Players pay a small usage fee. For additional information, please visit www.barnestenniscenter.com.
Editors Note • Bravo San Diego for getting a WEEK. We’ve often commented on the fact that the Southern California area has more SLAM winners than anywhere in the world ! Hope they all come watch this great event. Austin family , Leach and Davenport family , Chang’s, Sampras, Laver , Billie Jean King … can’t find my list but it’s endless. Emerson , (LJ)