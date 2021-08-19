Barnes Tennis Center to Host San Diego Open ATP 250 Tournament

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome the San Diego Open onto the ATP Tour calendar for this year. I would like to thank the organizing team for their commitment to tennis and agility in stepping up to stage this event at short notice. It promises to play an important role in delivering a strong finish to the season for our players and fans.”



The San Diego Open will be one of ten ATP Tour tournaments to be played in the United States in 2021. In the past, San Diego County has hosted numerous men’s professional tennis events, including exhibitions, Davis Cup ties, World Championship Tennis and ATP Challenger tournaments, but this will mark the first time an ATP Tour level tournament will be played in San Diego.



Tournament officials will announce ticket information and opportunities for volunteers and ball kids soon.



About Barnes Tennis Center – The Center is owned and operated by Youth Tennis San Diego. It was built in 1995 and completed in 1997. This 4.5 million dollar facility was made possible with generous public and private donations. The Center is named after our lead donor family – the “George E. Barnes Family Junior Tennis Center.” The Center is dedicated to the youth of San Diego. Children 18 and under have court priority over adults with advanced reservations! The capital campaign was spearheaded by Dr. Homer Peabody Jr. Youth Tennis San Diego gratefully acknowledges Dr. Peabody’s tremendous contribution to make our dream a reality.



Barnes Tennis Center serves as one of San Diego’s finest jewels, and is a model for several communities throughout the Nation. The Center is the home of Youth Tennis San Diego offices, all Youth Tennis San Diego junior tournaments, Barnes Center tennis programs, After School Tennis special events, adult programs, corporate programs, a library and educational programs. Adults are welcome. Players pay a small usage fee. For additional information, please visit www.barnestenniscenter.com.



Editors Note • Bravo San Diego for getting a WEEK. We’ve often commented on the fact that the Southern California area has more SLAM winners than anywhere in the world ! Hope they all come watch this great event. Austin family , Leach and Davenport family , Chang’s, Sampras, Laver , Billie Jean King … can’t find my list but it’s endless. Emerson , (LJ)

