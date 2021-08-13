Don't Miss
- Tune in: Western & Southern Open Draw Reveal at 7PM EDT
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Allie Kiick • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Roger Federer Talks Uncertain Future and How He Feels at 40
- John Isner (8) and Ruud (14) Keep Winning Streaks Going Into Toronto Tennis Masters Quarterfinals
- National Bank Open Montreal Draws and Order of Play for 8/13/21
- National Bank Open Toronto Draws and Order of Play for 8/13/21
- O Canada! – Hot Shots from the National Bank Open
- U.S. Open Tennis Qualifying Closed to the Public • Covid Restrictions
- See Future Tennis Stars For FREE • GIRLS’ 16s FINAL Billie Jean King Girls’ 16s & 18s National Championships — Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, Calif.
- Calling all Tennis Gamers • ATP & WTA Join Forces With Popular Mobile Game Tennis Clash
- National Bank Open Toronto Draws and Order of Play for 8/12/21
- National Bank Open Montreal Draws and Order of Play for 8/12/21
- Tickets on Sale for New Zealand vs. Korea, Republic Davis Cup at International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Rafael Nadal, Milos Raonic Withdraw from Western & Southern Open | Cincinnati Tennis
- Big Problems for Big 3: Nadal Withdraws from Toronto, Djokovic and Federer out of Cincinnati
Tune in: Western & Southern Open Draw Reveal at 7PM EDT
-
- Updated: August 13, 2021
The Western & Southern Open will have a Draw Reveal at 7pm EDT tonight. Tune into the premiere on thier social media channels and be the first to know the Western & Southern Open matchups.
Presented by Porsche.
| About the Western & Southern OpenFounded in 1899, the Western & Southern Open is an ATP Masters 1000 and a WTA 1000 tournament. The Western & Southern Open annually welcomes nearly 200,000 fans who come from all 50 states and more than 35 countries and is seen by more than 50 million global viewers in over 160 countries. The tournament is also one of the last stops on the US Open Series before the US Open in New York. Since 1974, the tournament has contributed more than $11 million to various beneficiaries including Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the Barrett Cancer Center and Tennis for City Youth. The tournament is held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, 20 miles north of Cincinnati in Mason, Ohio. For more information, visit www.wsopen.com.
About the US Open SeriesThe US Open Series serves as a true “regular season” of summer tennis in North America, linking nine WTA and ATP Tour tournaments to the US Open. Featuring a cohesive weekly viewing schedule, as well as comprehensive outreach and grassroots engagement initiatives, the Series serves as a vital platform to promote and grow the game of tennis in person and at home. Fans can follow along all summer as today’s top champions go head-to-head with tomorrow’s emerging stars, while each tournament engages its local community with a variety of programs geared toward showcasing and promoting the game to new and existing fans.