Fan-Friendly Tennis Event In Cincinnati At the Western & Southern Open

While world-class tennis is the focal point of the annual Western & Southern Open each August, there is no shortage of activities for fans to enjoy during their time at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.



This year’s tournament runs August 14-22, and while global superstars such as 2019 champion Daniil Medvedev and two-time winner Victoria Azarenka battle on court, fans will find plenty of ways to stay entertained between matches.



The typical fan spends six and a half hours on-site. When spending that much time at the event, it's easy to work up an appetite. The Western & Southern Open hosts 13 eateries, many of which are local to Cincinnati, to complement the on-site concession stands with options sure to satisfy a variety of tastes. Those dining locations include fan favorites such as FlipSide, Fusian, Graeter's, Kala Greek Grill, LaRosa's Pizzeria, Mazunte, Philly Pretzel Factory, Prime, Skyline Chili and Street City Pub, plus new additions like Bru Brothers Coffee, Chick'n Dippin and Eli's BBQ.



Great food is best enjoyed with a tasty beverage, and there are eight signature bar areas at the Western & Southern Open for fans to enjoy. Each not only features a unique offering to quench one’s thirst, but also provides a themed area to relax a bit between the match action. This year’s locations to catch up with friends include the Kim Crawford Wine Garden, Michelob Ultra Legends Bar, Moet Champagne Bar, Rhinegeist Brew Balcony and White Claw. A new bar offering this year is Northside Distillery Co., the tournament’s official bourbon-based out of Cincinnati. Fans can stop, relax and enjoy famous bourbon at this exciting destination beside the Rhinegeist Brew Balcony. Fans can further elevate their drink experience by enjoying the increasingly popular BLOX Spiked Ice, another Ohio-based drink destination specializing in one-of-a-kind alcohol and fruit-infused ice cubes– the perfect addition to any hard seltzer, beer or cocktail.

The Motorola razr Stage will feature a wide variety of musical acts from 22 different artists throughout the tournament to keep fans entertained. Conveniently located in the heart of the food court area, the lineup of bands will cover many genres, including country, folk, jazz, rock and more. Fans can also enjoy music at the Kim Crawford Wine Garden starting at 4:30 pm Monday-Friday during tournament week. The full schedule of musical acts during the tournament can be found here.

Bob and Mike Bryan return to Cincinnati this year, performing not on the court but at the Motorola razr Stage with their family band. The Bryan Brothers are the most successful doubles pair of all time, with several appearances and five titles at the Western & Southern Open. The 10-time year-end No. 1 team on the ATP won a record 119 titles together, played their last tournament in February 2020 and announced their retirement last August. Fans can watch the Bryan Brothers Band at 5 pm on Tuesday, August 17, or Wednesday, August 18, at the Motorola razr Stage.

While fans move around between the courts, they will find plenty of shops to browse outside the courts. At the south end of the Food Court is Tennis Point, the Official Retail Partner of the Western & Southern Open. This 14,000 square foot store offers a wide selection of W&S Open gear, including official FILA tournament merchandise.

FILA's latest ensemble, the Deuce Court collection, is a brand-new line of tennis fashion made specially for the Western & Southern Open and will be available inside the shop. In addition, this store offers rackets and apparel so fans can get some of the same equipment they are seeing the pros use on courts

North of the stadium is the Retail Plaza where fans can shop for jewelry, sunglasses, apparel, and more.

The official Western & Southern Open mobile app is the premier source for the latest news, draws, scores and more. Stay up to date on tournament details, access tickets and find venue info all from a mobile device. The app is free to download and features new mobile ticket functionality as the Western & Southern Open has transitioned to digital tickets for 2021. During the tournament, fans can purchase and manage tickets, search for on-site dining and entertainment options, enter contests and drawings, plus follow along with matches. Fans can purchase tickets here: wsopen.com/tickets.

The players fondly refer to the event as “Cincy” The Western & Southern Open, an ATP Masters 1000 and a WTA 1000, is part of the US Open Seriesand is held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.