Kirsten Flipkens Into US Open Main Draw

Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium has gained entry into the US Open main draw. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Kirsten Flipkens is into the main draw of this month’s US Open.

China’s Qiang Wang has withdrawn from the US Open with a change of schedule, the tournament announced today.

As a result, the veteran Flipkens moves into the main draw. Claire Liu (USA) is the first player out.

The 2021 US Open is set for August 30th-September 12th.

Naomi Osaka is reigning US Open women’s champion; Dominic Thiem is defending US Open men’s champion.

