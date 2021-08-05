Don't Miss
Kirsten Flipkens Into US Open Main Draw
- Updated: August 5, 2021
Kirsten Flipkens is into the main draw of this month’s US Open.
China’s Qiang Wang has withdrawn from the US Open with a change of schedule, the tournament announced today.
As a result, the veteran Flipkens moves into the main draw. Claire Liu (USA) is the first player out.
The 2021 US Open is set for August 30th-September 12th.
Naomi Osaka is reigning US Open women’s champion; Dominic Thiem is defending US Open men’s champion.
Click to view the latest US Open women’s singles main draw entry list.