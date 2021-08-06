McEnroe Brothers To Play Pro-Am Supporting Johnny Mac Tennis Project

Patrick McEnroe and John McEnroe will be in action at the seventh annual Johnny Mac Tennis Project Pro-Am. Photo credit: Johnny Mac Tennis Project

You can take on the McEnroe brothers—and benefit a tennis cause in the process.

John McEnroe and Patrick McEnroe will be joined by other tennis greats at the 7th Annual Johnny Mac Tennis Project’s Pro-Am in the Hamptons on Saturday, August 21st at 2 p.m. at SPORTIME Amagansett, 320 Abrahams Path, East Hampton, NY.

Participants will compete in a round-robin tournament alongside former WTA and ATP World Tour professionals, current and former Division I College players, as well as top John McEnroe Tennis Academy pros.

Player tickets start at $2,000. Guests can bid on exclusive items and experiences throughout the day via a curated silent auction. The tournament will be followed by a cocktail hour and light fare.

This event raises funds for the Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP), a non-profit founded by John and others, which changes young lives by removing the racial, economic and social barriers to success through tennis. The JMTP Pro Am, now in its 7th year, has become the flagship summer fundraiser for the organization and has grown each year since 2015. The event now features 128 players.

“My brother and I look forward to the Pro-Am all year, and we are so excited to be able to host it again this summer and to be joined by other legendary players of our sport, who donate their time to the charity,” said Hall of Famer John McEnroe. “This sport has given me so much, and I’m proud of the work we are doing to make it accessible to kids of every background and income level.”

For more information on sponsorships and tickets, or to donate, please visit www.proam2021.givesmart.com or contact JMTP at info@jmtpny.org or 212-792-8500.

The Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP) changes young lives by removing the racial, economic and social barriers to success through tennis. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by tennis legend John McEnroe and others JMTP introduces the sport of tennis as a life-long health, fitness and social activity to thousands of under-resourced New York City area children.

For a smaller group of dedicated young athletes, JMTP provides a pathway to success through competitive tennis, leading to college scholarships, careers in the industry, and, for a few, professional tennis careers and, perhaps, Grand Slam titles. Learn more: www.jmtpny.org.

