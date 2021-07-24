Olympics News – The Event Is Tennis: TennisBalls.com Friend Alicja Rosolska

As the majority of the Olympic athletes arrive in Tokyo we start to look at the roster and tennis match breakdown. 10sBalls.com / TennisBalls.com has always strive to be a boutique tennis website recognized globally – lucky we have been able to cover all the majors and the past Olympic games. Well today, we need to recognize our close friend Alicja Rosolska who gave us a quick hello from Tokyo.

Alicja Rosolska is proudly representing Poland in the Tokyo Olympics. She will be competing in the women doubles for her country. Alicja Rosolska and Magda Linnette will be competing against the American duo of Bethanie Mattek Sands and Jessica Pegula in the first round.

Rosolska is a is probably one of the nicest and most hard working tennis players. As many of the professional players she started playing tennis at a very young age and by simply hitting against a wall. Rosolska turned professional in 2003. This will be her 3rd Olympics after competing in 2012 London and 2008 Beijing Olympics. She is a doubles specialist and as of December 2020 she can be included to the list of professional tennis players who are also mothers.

Cheering her from Poland are her husband (Dan), son (Charlie) and immediate family. And from around the world her fans specially the Team at 10sBalls.com

Check Out her Olympic profile and track her progress –https://olympics.com/tokyo-2020/olympic-games/en/results/tennis/athlete-profile-n1310868-rosolska-alicja.htm

Do not forget to follow Rosolska socially – https://www.instagram.com/alicjarosolska/

We wish Polish Olympic team for the best and of course that our good friend Alicja Rosolska takes home a gold.