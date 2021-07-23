Olympic Photos from Tokyo 2020 – Including Djokovic Training Session

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during a training session at the Ariake Tennis Center ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER
General view of the stadium before the start of the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during a training session at the Ariake Tennis Center ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER
James Guy of Great Britain during a training session prior to the start of the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Patrick B. Kraemer
Novak Djokovic of Serbia during a press conference at the main press center in Tokyo, Japan, 22 July 2021. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start on 23 July. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Teresa Bonvalot from Portugal surfs during a training session at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Ichinomiya, Japan 23 July 2021. Surfing will debut as an Olympic sport for the first time in history when competition begins on 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Blue Impulse of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force flies over Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021, ahead of the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT
Swiss rowers Barnabe Delarze and Roman Roeoesli compete in the men’s rowing double sculls heat at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Hungarian archer Matyas Balogh aims for the target at the men’s individual ranking round at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/TIBOR ILLYES HUNGARY OUT
Local residents take pictures at the Olympic Rings in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021, ahead of the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (R) greets Britain’s Andy Murray with a fist bump prior to a training session at the Ariake Tennis Center ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER