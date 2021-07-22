Don't Miss
Los Cabos Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/22/21
-
- Updated: July 22, 2021
Mifel Open
Los Cabos, Mexico
July 19 – 24 2021
$694,655
Mexico’s Summer Showcase
This hard-court tournament debuted in 2016, with Ivo Karlovic taking home the inaugural title. The event showcases the unique natural beauty of one of Mexico’s most important tourist destinations. Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman won the ATP 250 trophy on his tournament debut in 2019.
Singles Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Draws: click here
Doubles Draw
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Thursday, July 22st: click here
