Tokyo Olympic Tennis Draws Announced

Ashleigh Barty of Australia during a training session at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 22 July 2021. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start on 23 July. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Men’s world No. 1 Novak Djokovic will begin the quest for his first Olympic title against Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien in Tokyo, Women’s world No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia, will face Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in round one, and men’s No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev will face Alexander Bublik.

Reigning men’s singles Olympic champion Andy Murray of Great Britain will face Canada’s Felix Auger Aliassime in the first round and host nation star Naomi Osaka will open her Games against China’s Zheng Saisai.

Entry lists and the draw for the 16-team mixed doubles event will be announced on July 27. Teams will be comprised of players already participating in singles or doubles.

Full draws: Women’s Singles | Men’s Singles | Women’s Doubles | Men’s Doubles