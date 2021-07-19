- First 500 Title for Pablo Carreno Busta, Anderson Triumphs at Hall of Fame Open in Newport
- Coco Gauff Tests Positive For Coronavirus And Will Miss Olympics
- Wimbledon Runner-up Berrettini Withdraws From Olympics
- Hungarian Ladies Open and WTA International Ladies Open Lausanne Trophy Photos
- Bouchard, Tiafoe, McDonald, Vandeweghe Join World TeamTennis; Tickets on Sale Now
- Matt Reid Withdraws from Newport After Covid-19 Positive Test
- Newport Hall Of Fame Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/18/21
- Photos from the Hungarian Ladies Open and WTA International Ladies Open Lausanne
- Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/18/21
- Hamburg European Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/18/21
- Nordea Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/18/21
- Newport Hall Of Fame Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/17/21
- Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Monfils – Wedding Photos
- Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/17/21
- Berrettini to Represent Team Europe at Laver Cup 2021
Coco Gauff Tests Positive For Coronavirus And Will Miss Olympics
-
- Updated: July 19, 2021
Coco Gauff will miss the Tokyo Olympics after announcing on Twitter Sunday she tested positive for Covid-19.
The 17-year-old is currently the 25th ranked woman in the world.
“It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future,” Cori tweeted. “I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family.”
The USTA tweeted a statement in response to Gauff’s announcement. A USTA spokesperson said they’re currently trying to determine if they can replace her on the roster.
“We were saddened to learn that Coco Gauff has tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore be unable to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” USTA’s statement read. “The entire USA Tennis Olympic contingent is heartbroken for Coco. We wish her the best as she deals with this unfortunate situation and hope to see her back on the courts very soon.”
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will begin on Friday.