Wimbledon Runner-up Berrettini Withdraws From Olympics
- Updated: July 18, 2021
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
ROME
Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini announced his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday due to a thigh injury sustained at the grass-court tournament.
The 25-year-old Italian said on Instagram that he had an MRI scan the day before and “was informed I will not be able to compete for a couple of weeks.”
Berrettini lost the Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic. He put together an 11-match winning run to reach his first Grand Slam final.
“Representing Italy is the biggest honor for me so it is devastating to miss the Olympics,” Berrettini wrote. “I wish the entire Italian team the best of luck in Tokyo. I will be supporting you all the way.”