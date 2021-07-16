GEMS Life – Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina to Wed Today

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina are perhaps the most famous tennis couple. They started dating more than 2 years ago and have been inseparable, and they even founded a joint Instagram account that has been quite successful: GEMS Life.

In February, tennis fans were surprised to learn that Monfils and Svitolina had parted ways. However, the couple reunited shortly after and announced their engagement.

On Thursday, Gael Monfils posted a rather revealing message on social media saying that it was the last day for Svitolina to be his fiance.

Congratulations!

