Don't Miss
- Vasek Pospisil Withdraws from Tokyo Olympics
- GEMS Life – Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina to Wed Today
- Jack Sock Goes Down in Newport, but will Continue Comeback in Atlanta – Including Doubles with Kyrgios
- Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/16/21
- Tennis Channel to Televise Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday
- Nordea Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/16/21
- Newport Hall Of Fame Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/16/21
- Hamburg European Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/16/21
- Eugenie Bouchard Signs with Slinger as New Product Ambassador
- Murray is in, Evans is out of the Olympics
- Hall Of Fame Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21
- Following Last Year’s Scaled-down Schedule, a Busy 2021 U.S. Open Series Begins in Newport
- Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21
- Nordea Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21
- Hamburg European Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21
GEMS Life – Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina to Wed Today
-
- Updated: July 16, 2021
Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina are perhaps the most famous tennis couple. They started dating more than 2 years ago and have been inseparable, and they even founded a joint Instagram account that has been quite successful: GEMS Life.
In February, tennis fans were surprised to learn that Monfils and Svitolina had parted ways. However, the couple reunited shortly after and announced their engagement.
On Thursday, Gael Monfils posted a rather revealing message on social media saying that it was the last day for Svitolina to be his fiance.
Congratulations!