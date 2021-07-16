Vasek Pospisil Withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Vasek Pospisil has announced that he won’t be participating at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Pospisil, 31, represented Canada in the past two Olympics. At the 2012 London Olympics, Pospisil suffered a first-round loss to David Ferrer.

Four years later at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Pospisil lost to Gael Monfils in the first round.

“To all my fans back home, unforunately I have decided to not to take part in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year.

Several factors have played into this difficult decision which include an aggravated right should that will need rest to prevent further injury,” Pospisil announced in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “This was one of the hardest professional decision I have ever had to make; playing for your country is the biggest honor in sport and going to the Olympics is every young child’s dream, as it was mine.

I had to be honest with myself that I am both mentally and physically not able to make the trip. “I will go back home to rest, rehab, and spend time with family and hope to be ready for the hard court swing. “Thank you all for the support as always.”