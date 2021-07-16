Don't Miss
Berrettini to Represent Team Europe at Laver Cup 2021
- Updated: July 16, 2021
|Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini will head to Boston in September to make his Laver Cup debut.
Berrettini teams up with tennis legend Roger Federer and world No.6 Dominic Thiem as part of Team Europe at the iconic TD Garden from September 24-26.
The explosive Italian Berrettini is enjoying a stellar run of form, having captured the ATP Tour title at Queen’s Club, London in June, before progressing to his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon where he was beaten in four sets by world No.1 Novak Djokovic. In doing so, Berrettini became the first Italian, man or woman, to make the Wimbledon singles final and the first Italian man to reach a Grand Slam final since Adriano Panatta in 1976.
Currently ranked world No.8, the 25-year-old is one of the most ferocious players on the tour and is fast becoming a fan favorite. Team Europe Captain, Bjorn Borg is delighted to welcome him to this year’s team.
“Matteo has had an incredible run, not only on the grass courts this summer but really since the start of the year when he helped Italy reach the final of the ATP Cup in Melbourne and then reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals at Roland Garros,” Borg said. “He is a great addition to our team and I have no doubt he will relish the unique experience that Laver Cup provides as he teams up alongside his year-round rivals.”
Berrettini is pumped up for his Laver Cup debut.
|“I’m really excited to be part of the Laver Cup this year,” Berrettini said. “I’ve heard so much talk in the locker rooms from the guys that have played it before about what a cool event it is. Playing at TD Garden, having Bjorn Borg as my Captain, and being on the same team as one of my childhood idols, Roger Federer, is going to be a really special experience.”
The fourth edition of the Laver Cup will take place at TD Garden, Boston, from September 24-26, 2021 in front of a full capacity crowd.
Team Europe hoisted the trophy at the inaugural event in Prague in 2017, Chicago in 2018 and Geneva in 2019. Additional players will be announced in due course.