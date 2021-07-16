Berrettini to Represent Team Europe at Laver Cup 2021

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini will head to Boston in September to make his Laver Cup debut.



Berrettini teams up with tennis legend Roger Federer and world No.6 Dominic Thiem as part of Team Europe at the iconic TD Garden from September 24-26.



The explosive Italian Berrettini is enjoying a stellar run of form, having captured the ATP Tour title at Queen’s Club, London in June, before progressing to his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon where he was beaten in four sets by world No.1 Novak Djokovic. In doing so, Berrettini became the first Italian, man or woman, to make the Wimbledon singles final and the first Italian man to reach a Grand Slam final since Adriano Panatta in 1976.



Currently ranked world No.8, the 25-year-old is one of the most ferocious players on the tour and is fast becoming a fan favorite. Team Europe Captain, Bjorn Borg is delighted to welcome him to this year’s team.



“Matteo has had an incredible run, not only on the grass courts this summer but really since the start of the year when he helped Italy reach the final of the ATP Cup in Melbourne and then reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals at Roland Garros,” Borg said. “He is a great addition to our team and I have no doubt he will relish the unique experience that Laver Cup provides as he teams up alongside his year-round rivals.”