Bouchard, Tiafoe, McDonald, Vandeweghe Join World TeamTennis; Tickets on Sale Now
- Updated: July 18, 2021
World TeamTennis will make a star-studded return at Indian Wells in November.
Genie Bouchard, Frances Tiafoe, Mackenzie McDonald and Coco Vandeweghe are the latest players to commit to the 2021 World TeamTennis season, which will be contested at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Single-session tickets are now sale now for the 2021 WTT season, which starts on November 13th. Each regular-season ticket provides you access to both the 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. match played that day.
For ticket information, please visit WTT – Tickets
