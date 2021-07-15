Don't Miss
- Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/16/21
- Tennis Channel to Televise Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday
- Nordea Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/16/21
- Newport Hall Of Fame Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/16/21
- Hamburg European Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/16/21
- Eugenie Bouchard Signs with Slinger as New Product Ambassador
- Murray is in, Evans is out of the Olympics
- Hall Of Fame Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21
- Following Last Year’s Scaled-down Schedule, a Busy 2021 U.S. Open Series Begins in Newport
- Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21
- Nordea Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21
- Hamburg European Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21
- Johanna Konta Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics After Positive Covid-19 Result
- Hall Of Fame Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/14/21
- Olympics Dominoes Continue to Fall With Federer Withdrawal; Djokovic Could be Next
Hamburg European Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/16/21
-
- Updated: July 15, 2021
Hamburg European Open
Hamburg, Germany
June 12-July 18th, 2021
€1,030,900
Hamburg A Highlight Of Summer Clay Circuit
The Hamburg European Open welcomes 32 top singles players and 16 doubles teams to the summer clay-court event as one of the 13 ATP Tour 500 stops. The tournament is held in the heart of Hamburg at the Rothenbaum Tennis Center, which features a retractable roof stadium.
Singles Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Draws: click here
Doubles Draw
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Friday, July 16th: click here
← Previous Story Hall Of Fame Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21