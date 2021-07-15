Hall Of Fame Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Kevin Anderson of South Africa takes on Jack Sock of the USA.



Hall of Fame Open
Newport, RI, USA
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$466,870

Feel The History In Newport
The first U.S. National Lawn Tennis Championship was played in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1881 on the now legendary grass courts at the International Tennis Hall of Fame & Museum. That tournament evolved into the US Open. The Hall of Fame Open remains the only professional tournament played on grass in North America.

Singles Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Thursday, July 15th: click here