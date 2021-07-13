Laver Cup 2021 Single-Session Pre-Sale Tickets

The 2021 Laver Cup is set for Boston’s TD Garden, September 24-27th. Photo credit: Laver Cup

The Laver Cup is returning to tennis—at full capacity.

The 2021 Laver Cup Boston will feature full 100 percent capacity crowds at Boston’s TD Garden. And you can get your single-session tickets soon.

A pre-sale for insiders starts at noon on Friday, July 16th. To gain insider status, join the mailing list at the Laver Cup official website.

A pre-sale for single-session tickets for the general public begins on Monday, July 19th at noon.

The Laver Cup is set for September 24-27th in Boston.

It took place in Prague in 2017, Chicago in 2018 and Geneva in 2019. Team Europe, coached by Bjorn Borg and featuring Big 3 stars Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, has won all three Laver Cup championships though Team World captain John McEnroe has vowed his squad will break through in Boston.

