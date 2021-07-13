World TeamTennis Releases 2021 Schedule

“To have a schedule in place and tickets on sale for this season certainly serves notice of just how soon we will be taking the court in November,” said WTT Chairman and CEO Eric Davidson. “We are excited to continue to add players to our rosters for the 2021 season and we look forward to welcoming our fans and players alike to Indian Wells.”



Vandeweghe, who earned the 2020 WTT Finals MVP, joins Bob and Mike Bryan and Taylor Fritz on the San Diego Aviators and enters her 11th World TeamTennis season. A former Junior US Open champion and top 10 singles player, Vandeweghe won the U.S. Open Doubles title with partner Ashleigh Barty in 2018. The New York City native has reached two Grand Slam singles semifinals in addition to capturing two WTA titles.

“After ending last season on such a high note, I can’t wait to return to World TeamTennis,” Vandeweghe said. “It will be great to be a part of this season at Indian Wells, an incredible venue with a tremendous fan base. We’re putting together a good team and I’d love to be back in the championship match again this year.”



Bouchard, who enters her sixth WTT season, teams up with Jennifer Brady and John Isner on the Orange County Breakers, competing for the Breakers for the second time in the last three years. Being named WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2013, Bouchard is a two-time Major semifinalist and collected the WTA Most Improved Player award for the 2014 season. Bouchard was the first Canadian-born player to reach the championship match in a Grand Slam tournament, finishing as the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2014.



McDonald will be making his first WTT appearance since 2018, joining Jessica Pegula on the Springfield Lasers, winners of back-to-back titles in 2018-19. As a professional, McDonald reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2018 and in the 2021 Australian Open in addition to being a semifinalist in the 2018 Delray Beach Open. The Piedmont, California, native was a three-time Singles All-American at UCLA, earning the 2016 ITA National Men’s College Player of the Year and collected both the singles and doubles NCAA National Championships in that same year.



Tiafoe pairs with Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, on the Chicago Smash while making his fourth World TeamTennis appearance. In 2018, Tiafoe became the youngest American man to win a title on the ATP Tour since Andy Roddick in 2002, claiming the singles title in Delray Beach. Tiafoe is coming off his sixth ATP Challenger Tour victory, having won seven of his last eight finals on both the ATP Tour and Challenger circuit.

“It’s going to be great to team up with Sloane on the Smash,” Tiafoe said. “World TeamTennis is super competitive and a lot of fun for us to play. To have the entire season at a place like Indian Wells will be really special.”



These players join the previously announced commitments of Kim Clijsters and Jack Sock, who are a part of the defending champion New York Empire. Clijsters has won six Grand Slam tournament titles while Sock has three Grand Slam doubles titles to go with two Olympic medals.



First serve is set for 3 p.m. PST, on Nov. 13, where the Chicago Smash will take on the San Diego Aviators. Due to requirements set by the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, all fans in attendance will need valid proof of full vaccination to enter the grounds for WTT matches.





Schedule



November 13 Match #1: Chicago Smash vs. San Diego Aviators, 3 p.m.Match #2: Orange County Breakers vs. New York Empire, 6 p.m.



November 14 Match #3: Springfield Lasers vs. Chicago Smash, 3 p.m.Match #4: San Diego Aviators vs. Orange County Breakers, 6 p.m.



November 15 Match #5: New York Empire vs. Springfield Lasers, 3 p.m.Match #6: Orange County Breakers vs. Chicago Smash, 6 p.m.



November 16 Match #7: Chicago Smash vs. New York Empire, 3 p.m.Match #8: San Diego Aviators vs. Springfield Lasers, 6 p.m.



November 17 Match #9: Springfield Lasers vs. Orange County Breakers, 3 p.m.Match #10: New York Empire vs. San Diego Aviators, 6 p.m.

November 18 Match #11: San Diego Aviators vs. Chicago Smash, 3 p.m.Match #12: New York Empire vs. Orange County Breakers, 6 p.m.



November 19 Match #13: Orange County Breakers vs. San Diego Aviators, 3 p.m.Match #14: Chicago Smash vs. Springfield Lasers, 6 p.m.



November 20 Match #15: Springfield Lasers vs. New York Empire, 3 p.m.Match #16: Chicago Smash vs. Orange County Breakers, 6 p.m.



November 21 Match #17: New York Empire vs. Chicago Smash, 3 p.m.Match #18: Springfield Lasers vs. San Diego Aviators, 6 p.m.



November 22 Match #19: Orange County Breakers vs. Springfield Lasers, 3 p.m.Match #20: San Diego Aviators vs. New York Empire, 6 p.m.



November 23 Match #21: Chicago Smash vs. San Diego Aviators, 3 p.m.Match #22: Orange County Breakers vs. New York Empire, 6 p.m.



November 24 Match #23: San Diego Aviators vs. Orange County Breakers, 3 p.m.Match #24: Springfield Lasers vs. Chicago Smash, 6 p.m.

November 25 Match #25: New York Empire vs. Springfield Lasers, TBDMatch #26: Orange County Breakers vs. Chicago Smash, TBD



November 26 Match #27: Chicago Smash vs. New York Empire, 3 p.m.Match #28: San Diego Aviators vs. Springfield Lasers, 6 p.m.



November 27 Match #29: Springfield Lasers vs. Orange County Breakers, 3 p.m.Match #30: New York Empire vs. San Diego Aviators, 6 p.m.



November 28 Match #31-WTT Finals: #2 seed vs. #1 seed, 3 p.m.

*All times Pacific

*Away team listed first, home team listed second

*Match times subject to change