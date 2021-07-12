Don't Miss
- Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/13/21
- Hall Of Fame Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/13/21
- Hamburg European Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/13/21
- Nordea Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/13/21
- Ashleigh Barty’s Dare to Dream Pays Off with 2021 Wimbledon Title
- Editor’s Choice – Wimbledon in Photos
- Wimbledon 2021 Fan Photos
- Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/12/21
- Hamburg European Open, Hall of Fame Open, Nordea Open ATP Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/12/21
- Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon 2021 • He is Even in Slams With Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal
- Wimbledon Photo Gallery Men’ Championship Trophy Shots
- Gordon Reid Hoping Wimbledon Success Will Inspire Next Generation Of Wheelchair Tennis Players
- Wimbledon Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/11/21
- Ricky’s Preview and Pick for the Wimbledon Final: Djokovic vs. Berrettini
- Ash Barty Wins Wimbledon 2021 • 50th Anniversary Of Evonne Goolagong’s Championship Win
Nordea Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/13/21
-
- Updated: July 12, 2021
Nordea Open
Bastad, Sweden
June 12-July 18th, 2021
€419,470
Bastad Honoured For 11 Straight Years
The Nordea Open in Bastad was voted by players as the ATP 250 Tournament of the Year for 11 consecutive years from 2002-12. With the exception of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ATP 250 has been held every summer since 1948 and has consistently improved as an event. In 2011, Robin Soderling became the first multiple Swedish titlist since Magnus Norman in 2000.
Singles Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Draws: click here
Doubles Draw
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Tuesday, July 13th: click here