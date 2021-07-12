10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/12/21

French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova headlines the Livesport Prague Open.



Livesport Prague Open
Prague, Czech Republic
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Monday, July 12th: click here 


Ladies Open Lausanne Top seed Astra Sharma of Australia.

Ladies Open Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: NA
Women’s Qualifying Draws: NA

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: NA

Order of Play for Monday, July 12th: click here 




Hungary Grand Prix top seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.


Hungarian Grand Prix
Budapest, Hungary
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Monday, July 12th: click here 