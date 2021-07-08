10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Wimbledon Photo Gallery Day 10 Starring Barty, Kerber, Pliskova and More!

Karolina Pliskova powered past second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka into her first Wimbledon final. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Aryna Sabalenka smacked 18 aces and saved eight of 10 break points, but came up short against Karolina Pliskova in her first Wimbledon semifinal. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
No. 8-seeded Karolina Pliskova has dropped only one set in the fortnight and will face Ash Barty in a Wimbledon final rematch of the 2019 Miami Open final. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
“This is incredible; I think this is as close to as good of a tennis match as I’ll ever play,” Ash Barty said after beating Angelique Kerber to reach her first Wimbledon final. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber took a 5-2 second-set lead before Barty rallied for a dramatic 6-3, 7-6(3) victory. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY
“I was trying to playing my game. But she had always a good answer,” Angelique Kerber said of Ash Barty. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Ten years after Ashleigh Barty won the Wimbledon girls’ title, she will play to become the fourth junior champion to raise the Rosewater Dish on Saturday. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Ashleigh Barty unleashed 11 straight points rallying from 2-5 down in the second set into her first Wimbledon final. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Hall of Famer Billie Jean King watches the semifinals. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
“You want to play the best player in the final,” Karolina Pliskova said of playing world No. 1 Ash Barty in the Wimbledon final. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA