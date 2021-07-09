10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Wimbledon Photo Gallery Day 11 Starring Berrettini, Djokovic, Shapavolov and More!

Matteo Berrettini made history as the first Italian player, man or woman, to reach the Wimbledon final. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Denis Shapovalov 7-6, 7-5, 7-5 to reach his 30th career Grand Slam final. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
The 10th-seeded Shapovalov served for the first set at 5-4, but could not close. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Novak Djokovic showed deep desire and eye-popping flexibility reaching his third straight Wimbledon final. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Denis Shapovalov hit 40 winners, seven more than Novak Djokovic, but also committed 21 more unforced errors than the top seed. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Novak Djokovic will play for a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
“I think I never dreamed about this because it was too much for a dream. I’m just so happy,”
Matteo Berrettini said after reaching his first major final. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
“Every single service game, he was serving bombs. I didn’t have many chances, basically probably zero,” said Hubert Hurkacz after bowing to Matteo Berrettini. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Queen’s Club champion Matteo Berrettini carries an 11-0 grass-court record in 2021 into Sunday’s final vs. world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who has won 20 straight Grand Slam matches. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY