Wimbledon Photo Gallery Day 7 Starring Barty, Federer, Djokovic and More!

At age 39, Roger Federer topped Lorenzo Sonego to make history as the oldest Wimbledon men’s quarterfinalist in the Open era. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Novak Djokovic dismissed Cristian Garin for his 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Felix Auger-Aliassime surprised fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev to join Canadian compatriot Denis Shapovalov in his first Wimbledon quarterfinal. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Alexander Zverev fought back from two sets down to force a fifth set but couldn’t pull it out in the fifth set. EPA-EFE/AELTC / Jonathan Nackstrand / POOL
In a battle of French Open champions, Ashleigh Barty beat Barbora Krejcikova securing a spot in her first Wimbledon quarterfinal. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Ajla Tomljanovic beat British wild card Emma Raducanu setting up an all-Aussie Wimbledon quarterfinal vs. Ash Barty. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Karen Khachanov celebrates after edging Sebastian Korda 10-8 in the fifth set to advance to the Wimbledon quarterfinals. EPA-EFE/PETER NICHOLLS / POOL
Denis Shapovalov stopped 2019 semifinalist Roberto Bautista Agut setting up a quarterfinal vs. 25th-seeded Karen Khachanov. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Angelique Kerber converted four of five break points in a 6-4, 6-4 win over Coco Gauff to set up a Wimbledon quarterfinal vs. Karolina Muchova. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
“It was a great match. I couldn’t be more excited to be in the quarters,” said Roger Federer after his 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 fourth-round win. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in action vs. Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon fourth round. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA