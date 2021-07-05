Leo Borg Among Wimbledon Boys’ First-Round Winners

The Wimbledon 74th edition of the Wimbledon boys’ and girls’ junior tournament is underway. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The son is rising at Wimbledon.

Leo Borg, son of five-time Wimbledon champion Bjorn Borg, was among the first-round winners in the Wimbledon boys’ tournament.

The 74th edition of the Wimbledon boys’ singles and girls’ singles tournaments is contested this week along with the 39th editions of both the boys’ doubles and girls’ doubles tournaments.

The last player to win both junior singles and doubles titles at Wimbledon in the same year was Genie Bouchard, who won the girls’ singles title and girls’ doubles title, partnering Taylor Townsend, in 2012.

This is the second junior Grand Slam of the season. The Australian Open junior tournament was postponed; Roland Garros proceeded on schedule.

