Indian Wells California • BNP Paribas Open To Take Place October 4 – 17, 2021

The BNP Paribas Open, a combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event, will be held October 4 – 17, 2021, it was announced today by Tournament Director Tommy Haas.



The first-ever fall edition of the BNP Paribas Open will feature a women’s event with 96-player singles draws, 32-player singles qualifying draws, and 32-team doubles draws, while the men’s event will feature 56-player singles draws, 28-player singles qualifying draws, and 28-team doubles draws.



The top men’s and women’s players will once again return to the desert to compete for the title, with $15.3 million in available prize money, the most for a combined ATP and WTA event of this size since the start of the pandemic.



After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, the 2021 BNP Paribas Open will celebrate the return of professional tennis to the desert. “The BNP Paribas Open in October is going to be a can’t-miss occasion,” said Haas. “We know that our fans have been eagerly awaiting our return, and we are looking forward to delivering an unforgettable event that celebrates the unique Tennis Paradise experience.”



With health and safety as the tournament’s top priority, the BNP Paribas Open will require all fans, staff, sponsors, media, and vendors to show valid proof of full vaccination in order to enter the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the tournament. In addition, depending on the COVID-19 conditions at the time of the tournament, additional testing as well as mask mandates in certain seating areas may be required by the Riverside County health department and the state of California. The guidelines for the players are governed by the protocols established by their respective governing bodies, the WTA and ATP Tours.



The team at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is in continuous consultation with a committee of expert advisors, headed by Dr. David Agus, Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Southern California. The committee includes medical professionals, government officials and tennis industry stakeholders. Further details on how the required immunity documentation can be presented will be shared as the tournament draws closer.



All tickets – from series and mini packages to luxury suites to single session prime loge seats – will be on sale July 7, and fans can visit bnpparibasopen.com/tickets to learn more.



Additional information related to tickets and packages as well as health and safety protocols will be shared on bnpparibasopen.com. Fans are encouraged to sign-up for email updates to stay up to date with information pertaining to the tournament .