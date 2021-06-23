Mallorca Championships Draws and Order of Play for 6/24/21

Former Wimbledon semifinalist Sam Querrey will face third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut in Mallorca. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO COMMERCIAL SALES



Mallorca Championships

Mallorca, Spain

June 20-26th, 2021

Prize Money: €783,655

Mallorca Hosts Grass-Court Tennis With Night Play

The 2021 grass-court swing, in the lead-up to The Championships at Wimbledon, features a new ATP 250 tournament in Mallorca. The Mallorca Championships was originally set to make its debut in 2020, but the event was not held due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, it will be the first time that an ATP Tour tournament has been contested in Mallorca since 2002 and also the first one hosted on grass in Spain.



Draw

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Draw: click here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Order of Play for Thursday, June 24th: click here