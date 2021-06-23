Djokovic, Barty Head Wimbledon Seedings

Men’s world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and women’s No. 1 Ash Barty are top seeds at Wimbledon. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

The world’s top-ranked players head the seedings at Wimbledon.

Reigning Wimbledon, Roland Garros and Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is the men’s top seed. Djokovic is playing for a sixth Wimbledon championship and if he wins it, he will capture his 20th Grand Slam title to equal the men’s major mark shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Nadal has opted out of Wimbledon, while eight-time champion Federer is the No. 7 seed. Russian Daniil Medvedev, runner-up to Djokovic at the Australian Open is the No. 2 seed followed by third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem and No. 5-seeded Alexander Zverev.

Ash Barty, the 2019 Roland Garros champion is the women’s top seed. Reigning Wimbledon ladies’ champion Simona Halep is seeded second, followed by third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina and fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin.

Serena Williams, who is playing for a 24th Grand Slam crown to match Margaret Court’s all-time major mark, is the seventh seed.