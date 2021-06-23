ATP Issues Statement on PTPA

Novak Djokovic, former ATP Player Council President, has helped create the PTPA. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The ATP has sent a message to the PTPA: your organization is dividing players and creating further fragmentation of the sport.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Vasek Pospisil and John Isner are among the players who created and launched the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) last August before the US Open.

Last fall, Djokovic was among the PTPA members nominated to return to the ATP Player Council. However the ATP board passed a rule preventing active players from being part of both the ATP Player Council and an outside organization, Djokovic said.

Djokovic said it sends a clear message: the ATP has no interest in cooperating with the Djokovic-led PTPA.

“I was saying before and I’m going to say it again: We want to collaborate with ATP, and we want to be able to potentially have a place in the ecosystem, because this is what players deserve,” Djokovic told the media at the ATP Finals last fall. “Now with this rule that has been voted on last night, that actually is a strong message from ATP that they don’t want PTPA at all in the system, and they don’t want any player, you know, involved in council and PTPA at the same time.”

Today, the ATP issued this statement on the PTPA: