Order Of Play for LTA’s Viking International Eastbourne
-
- Updated: June 20, 2021
|Brits in action, Harriet Dart and Jay Clarke
British players Harriet Dart and Jay Clarke will be in action on day one of the LTA’s Viking International Eastbourne.
Dart will face Kazakhstand’s Elena Rybakina first up on Court 1 whilst Clarke will meet Australian John Millman on Centre Court, fourth match on.
Dart and Clarke are both part of the LTA’s Pro Scholarship Programme (PSP), the highest level of support offered to developing players by the LTA.
Sunday saw the final round of qualifying completed.
