Stan Wawrinka Undergoes Second Left Foot Surgery

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 02 March 2021.

EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK



Stan Wawrinka underwent his second left foot surgery of the year, his management confirmed on Monday.

The former World No. 3 posted a video on Instagram in which he panned from his healthy right leg to his left leg, with his left foot in a cast. The Swiss star then reversed the camera to himself and shrugged.

“Same place, different day,” Wawrinka wrote. “Not where I wanted to be, but still a smile on my face.”





Wawrinka last competed in Doha in March. The 36-year-old has played four tournaments in 2021, tallying a 3-3 record. He underwent his first left foot surgery in March and also had two left knee surgeries before in August 2017.