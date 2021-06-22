Don't Miss
Stan Wawrinka Undergoes Second Left Foot Surgery
- Updated: June 22, 2021
Stan Wawrinka underwent his second left foot surgery of the year, his management confirmed on Monday.
The former World No. 3 posted a video on Instagram in which he panned from his healthy right leg to his left leg, with his left foot in a cast. The Swiss star then reversed the camera to himself and shrugged.
“Same place, different day,” Wawrinka wrote. “Not where I wanted to be, but still a smile on my face.”
Wawrinka last competed in Doha in March. The 36-year-old has played four tournaments in 2021, tallying a 3-3 record. He underwent his first left foot surgery in March and also had two left knee surgeries before in August 2017.
