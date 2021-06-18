- Former Kings of Queen’s Murray and Lopez make Their Exits at the Hands of Top Two Seeds
Queen’s Club London Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/19/21
- Updated: June 18, 2021
London/Queen’s Club cinch Championships
London, Great Britain
June 14-20, 2021
Prize Money: €1,290,135
Queen’s Club cinch Championships Launch Toward Wimbledon
Seven different players have completed The Queen’s Club-Wimbledon title double in the same year, including John McEnroe (1981, ’84), Jimmy Connors (’82), Boris Becker (’85), Pete Sampras (’95, ’99), Lleyton Hewitt (2002), Rafael Nadal (2008) and Andy Murray (2013, ’16). In 2016, Murray became the first player to win five Queen’s Club titles, separating himself from the elite group of players who have won four Queen’s Club crowns, including McEnroe, Becker, Hewitt and Andy Roddick. The cinch Championships was the ATP 500 Tournament of the Year in 2015-16 and 2018.
Draw
