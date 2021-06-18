Bett1 Open Berlin Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/19/21

Belinda Bencic will play Alize Cornet for a spot in the Berlin final on Saturday. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL



Bett1 Open Berlin

Berlin, Germany

June 14-20, 2021

Prize Money: $565,530

Former Wimbledon Champions Headline Berlin Field

Former Wimbledon champions Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza headline the field for the WTA 500 tournament in Berlin. Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, former US Open finalist Madison Keys, Belinda Bencic and Alize Cornet are among the contenders in the strong 32-player field



