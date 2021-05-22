Lyon Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/23/21

No. 2-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas players Cameron Norrie in the Lyon Open final on Sunday. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia





Lyon Open

Lyon, France

€419,470

May 16-22, 2021

Two-time Roland Garros finalist Dominic Thiem leads a loaded Lyon draw that features Monte-Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, 2020 Rome runner-up Diego Schwartzman and fourth-seeded David Goffin. Lyon hosted an indoor hard-court event from 1987-2009, before returning to the ATP Tour calendar as a clay-court tournament in 2017. The Open Parc Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Lyon, held the week before Roland Garros, is one of five ATP Tour events held in France, along with Montpellier, Marseille, Metz and Paris. Frenchmen Benoit Paire and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga have won two of the three editions.



Lyon Open Draws

Men’s Singles Main Draw: [click here]

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]

Men’s Doubles Main Draw: [click here]





Order of Play for Sunday, May 23rd: [Click Here]







