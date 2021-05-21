- Lyon Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/22/21
- Geneva Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/22/21
- World TeamTennis Returns to Play at Indian Wells in November
- Geneva Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/21/21
- Lyon Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/21/21
- World TeamTennis to Host 2021 Season in November at Indian Wells
- BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Will Be Played in October
- TENNIS AUSTRALIA French Open Update • Astra Sharma and Chris O’Connell Awarded Wildcards • Full Lists of Competitors
- Laver Cup-Boston Tickets Go on Sale Next Month
- Fila & Brooks Brothers Launch Limited-Edition Collaborative Collection
- Geneva Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/20/21
- Dimitrov, Ruud Avoid The Rain, Today’s Action From Geneva – Tennis Photo Gallery
- Lyon Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/20/21
- Croatian Tennis Star Borna Coric Undergoes Shoulder Surgery
- Andujar Can Tell Grandkids he beat Roger Federer, as Swiss Falls at Geneva Open
Lyon Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/22/21
-
- Updated: May 21, 2021
Lyon Open
Lyon, France
€419,470
May 16-22, 2021
Two-time Roland Garros finalist Dominic Thiem leads a loaded Lyon draw that features Monte-Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, 2020 Rome runner-up Diego Schwartzman and fourth-seeded David Goffin. Lyon hosted an indoor hard-court event from 1987-2009, before returning to the ATP Tour calendar as a clay-court tournament in 2017. The Open Parc Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Lyon, held the week before Roland Garros, is one of five ATP Tour events held in France, along with Montpellier, Marseille, Metz and Paris. Frenchmen Benoit Paire and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga have won two of the three editions.
Lyon Open Draws
Men’s Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Men’s Doubles Main Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Saturday, May 22nd: [Click Here]