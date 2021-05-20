10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / Laver Cup-Boston Tickets Go on Sale Next Month

Laver Cup-Boston Tickets Go on Sale Next Month

Team Europe aims to raise the Laver Cup championship again in Boston in September. Photo credit: EPA

The Laver Cup returns to American soil in Boston.

The TD Garden received permission from state and local governmental officials to operate all events without gathering limits starting May 29th. 

That decision clears the way for the 2021 Laver Cup Boston, originally scheduled for 2020, to play as scheduled September 24-26th. 
 
Additional hospitality packages and multi-session tickets will go on sale in June as Laver Cup 2021 will be staged at 100 percent capacity as planned from September 24-26, 2021.  
 


All current ticketholders that made a purchase through official Laver Cup channels will receive a separate email regarding their ticket order. 
 
For more information on Laver Cup information and venue protocols, please visit LaverCup.com.