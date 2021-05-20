Laver Cup-Boston Tickets Go on Sale Next Month

The TD Garden received permission from state and local governmental officials to operate all events without gathering limits starting May 29th.



That decision clears the way for the 2021 Laver Cup Boston, originally scheduled for 2020, to play as scheduled September 24-26th.



Additional hospitality packages and multi-session tickets will go on sale in June as Laver Cup 2021 will be staged at 100 percent capacity as planned from September 24-26, 2021.



EVENT UPDATE: Laver Cup 2021 will be staged at 100% capacity. Additional tickets will go on sale in June. Register to stay up to date with event and ticket on sale information. https://t.co/Kbgjh0o43y pic.twitter.com/6FQbiNoVUw— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) May 20, 2021



All current ticketholders that made a purchase through official Laver Cup channels will receive a separate email regarding their ticket order.



For more information on Laver Cup information and venue protocols, please visit LaverCup.com.