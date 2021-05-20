Fila & Brooks Brothers Launch Limited-Edition Collaborative Collection

Brooks Brothers and Fila have teamed up to launch a collaborative limited-edition collection of apparel, footwear and accessories for men and women that launched this month. Photo credit: Fila

Tennis fashion realizes a doubles dream partnership this month.

Fila, the brand that clothed legendary Bjorn Borg, joins forces with Brooks Brothers launching a collaborative limited-edition this month.

The results of this iconic doubles pairing are super cool and classic.

The range of lifestyle and tennis pieces, available beginning May 4, seamlessly blend the aesthetics of both brands.

Brooks Brothers and Fila each boast a storied history, steeped in tradition and innovation, and a commitment to designs that deliver on quality, performance and style.

Both brands already share the same court as long-term partners of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, and with their shared connection to the sport, this was a natural progression. The collaboration marries Brooks Brothers’ authentic American style with Fila’s iconic tennis heritage, as two classic brand legacies are reimagined for this collection.

With a notable tennis influence, the collection celebrates the elegance of the sport, with an unexpected edge.

“The Brooks Brothers x FILA collaboration serves up streetwear staples with a mix of performance and tailored styles presented with the signature white, navy and red color palette associated with each brand,” the brands said in a statement.

The collection is available for a limited time on BrooksBrothers.com, FILA.com and at select Brooks Brothers locations including New York City, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Milan.

To showcase the Brooks Brothers x FILA collaboration, the campaign “Scandal on the Court,” brings together a quirky cast of characters, dressed in the new collaborative collection, who are getting to the bottom of a mystery that took place at a recent tennis tournament.

The whodunnit was written and directed by Danny Sangra. The campaign photography by Annie Lai, pays homage to the film, placing each character in their respective alibi. The actors include Emelia Turnbull as Billie, Daniel Chitra as George, and Edwin Louis as Barry.