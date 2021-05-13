Laver Cup Launches Host City Bid Process for 2023-2026

Laver Cup organizers are pleased to announce the launch of the host city bidding process for the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 editions of the unique team tennis event.

Launched in 2017, the Laver Cup was inspired by golf’s Ryder Cup and has quickly become a must-see stop on the annual tennis calendar. The tournament is named in honor of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, the only man to win two calendar-year Grand Slams, and one of the greatest players of all time.

The unrivaled three-day men’s team competition showcases six of the top players from Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg against six of their counterparts from the rest of the World, led by John McEnroe. Tennis superstars compete on the same team, play singles, pair up in doubles and cheer each other on from the sidelines.

To date the event has sold out arenas in Prague, Chicago and most recently Geneva. This year TD Garden in Boston will play host to the competition, with London’s The O2 arena recently announced as home of the Laver Cup in 2022.

The Laver Cup has partnered with London based agency The Sports Consultancy (TSC) to run the bidding process. Widely recognised as leaders in host city procurement for a range of major sporting and entertainment properties, TSC is launching the bidding process today by inviting targeted cities to formally express their interest.

The Laver Cup provides a unique global platform for cities. As one of the most innovative and premium events on the ATP Tour calendar it features a mix of the world’s top players and future stars as teammates, generating significant worldwide media exposure.

The event provides cities with authentic year-round engagement opportunities and grassroots activity to ensure a legacy remains in place long after the Laver Cup has left town.

So far the Laver Cup has delivered an economic impact of up to $147M for previous host cities Geneva, Chicago and Prague.

“The Laver Cup has surpassed expectations since it began back in 2017,” said Laver Cup CEO Steve Zacks.

“In addition to generating immediate global interest due to its unique format and star power, the event has served as a catalyst for a wide range of economic, societal and business objectives for each of our iconic host cities to date. We look forward to working with our partners The Sports Consultancy to chart the future for the Laver Cup.”

“The event has already been staged in some of the world’s most iconic locations and has quickly become a high demand property proven to deliver significant economic impact to hosts.”

The Laver Cup is supported by Founding Partner Rolex and Global Sponsors.