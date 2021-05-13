- Italian Open Photo Gallery • Day 4, starring Nadal, Djokovic, Shapovalov and more!
Naomi Osaka Documentary to Debut at AFI DOCS Film Festival
- Updated: May 13, 2021
The new Naomi Osaka documentary will debut at AFI DOCS, the American Film Institute’s annual documentary celebration in Washington, DC next month.
The opening night screening of Naomi Osaka will be held on June 22nd and will be followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Garrett Bradley.
The documentary series spans a pivotal two years for the young tennis superstar, from the 2019 US Open through a tour of each of the Grand Slam tournaments as she not only works on her game, but also explores her roots and finds her voice.
Osaka captured the 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open titles in succession becoming the first woman since Monica Seles to win her first four Grand Slam finals.
This year’s hybrid festival will include limited in-person screenings at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring, MD, as well as a full slate of virtual offerings.
Passes can be purchased now at DOCS.AFI.com.
Early Bird pricing will be available until June 1st. Tickets to AFI DOCS for in-person screenings and at-home opportunities will be available June 8.