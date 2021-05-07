Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Daniela Hantuchova • Tennis | 10sBalls

- sweetgreen and Naomi Osaka Are Teaming Up to Change the Future of Fast Food
- Updated: May 7, 2021
Editor’s note: 10sBalls thanks Noah Rubin for giving us permission to repost these great stories.
“At age 5, I watched Miloslav Mečíř represent Slovakia and win gold at the 1988 Olympic Games. I asked my parents to buy me a tennis racquet so I could compete in the Olympics too. At a young age, it can be painful to face public scrutiny. I would read gossip magazines about myself and this taught me tough lessons. I was in a serious relationship and it was difficult to spend months apart. This lowered my motivation to train and compete. I wish I had enjoyed more of my time on tour instead of constantly putting pressure on myself. The pressure from within was larger than the external pressure and took my joy away from the game. Young players should never lose sight of why they originally picked up a racket… to find joy. It is a natural inclination to want to be the best and sometimes that desire leads to disappointment. Success is knowing I gave 100% effort. Effort does not always yield results but the process makes us humble and strong.”
