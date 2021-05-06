Nadal, Osaka Win Laureus Awards

The Laureus Awards event was staged in a new digital format rather than as its usual Awards Ceremony because of continuing uncertainty over travel and social contact.



In line with the focus of Laureus on Sport for Good, the 2021 Awards told the inspirational stories of people who worked tirelessly to combat the pandemic, and highlighted the advocacy of sportsmen and sportswomen who have used their positions of influence to make a powerful impact on issues and conflicts which go beyond sport.



Tennis scooped the top two individual prizes with Nadal winning the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award after his 13th French Open title which brought him level on 20 career Grand Slams with Roger Federer.



Nadal, who won the 2006 Breakthrough Award, the 2011 Sportsman Award and the 2014 Comeback Award, said: “I want to say thank you very much from the bottom of my heart to the Laureus Academy. I have had some amazing competitors: the rest of the sportsmen probably deserve the trophy the same as me, but this was the year for me and I can’t be happier.



“Winning the French Open and equaling the 20th Grand Slam of Roger Federer has been an unforgettable moment. It means a lot to equal my great rival, but at the same time, my great friend. It’s something very special after all the history we have had together on and off court.



“The pandemic that we are facing is something unprecedented and I want to send a message of support to all the families that have suffered or lost somebody.”