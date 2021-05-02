10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Photo Galleries / Mutua Madrid Open Photo Gallery Featuring Nadal, Brady, Shapovalov and More!

Mutua Madrid Open Photo Gallery Featuring Nadal, Brady, Shapovalov and More!

Rafael Nadal’s Sunday practice drew a crowd as the Mutua Madrid Open live-streamed it. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ
Maria Sakkari charged through 10 of the final 11 games defeating Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-1 in Madrid. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ
“It’s tough to wear a bandanna when you have long hair. So I have no idea how Rafa was doing it back in the day,” said Denis Shapovalov, who has traded his baseball cap for a headband. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ
Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady swept former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-1. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTINEZ
Pedro Martinez of Spain in action during his first round match against Tommy Paul of US at the Mutua Madrid Open. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ
Stuttgart finalist Aryna Sabalenka swept Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ
Daria Kasatkina dropped serve four times against fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka at the Mutua Madrid Open. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ
Alexander Bublik topped Marton Fucsovics 7-6(5), 6-3. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ
World No. 20 Karolina Muchova upset second-seeded Naomi Osaka for her third career Top-5 win. Photo credit: Mateo Villalba/Mutua Madrid Open