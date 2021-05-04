Barbora Strycova Retires, Vows One Final Farewell

“I have always had enormous love for this amazing sport. Even through all the pain, tears, renunciation and sweat, all the great moments and victories were worth it,” Barbora Strycova said in her retirement from the pro circuit. EPA-EFE/ALBERT PEREZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Barbora Strycova gave her heart and spirit to tennis.

In announcing her official retirement from the pro circuit today, Strycova expressed gratitude for the gifts the game has given her.

The former world No. 1 doubles player reached a career-high ranking of No. 16 in singles and closes the curtain on her standout career with 564 career singles wins, a pair of singles titles—2011 Québec City and 2017 Linz—more than $12 million in career earnings and a lifetime of meaningful memories.

“As you might have heard, I announced my retirement from professional tennis today,” Strycova said on social media. “It feels weird. Until now tennis was the only world I knew.

“I have always had enormous love for this amazing sport. Even through all the pain, tears, renunciation and sweat, all the great moments and victories were worth it.”

Though she stands just 5’5″, Strycova is a skilled serve-and-volleyer with strong net skills. Strycova collected 31 career doubles championships, including partnering Hsieh Su-Wei to the 2019 Wimbledon crown. The pair were a popular time, whose shrewd court sense and use of angles helped them topple more powerful teams.

Two years ago, Strycova conquered Kiki Bertens, Elise Mertens and Johanna Konta in succession to reach the 2019 Wimbledon semifinals bowing to Serena Williams.

A two-time member of the Czech Olympic team, Strycova played a pivotal role on Czech Fed Cup champion squads as well. Though she’s hanging up her racquet, Strycova vowed she will resurface to play one final match for her fans at some point after the pandemic subsides.

Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic in action against Serena Williams of the USA during their semifinal match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 11 July 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

“I never planned to end my career during a pandemic,” Strycova said. “However some moments in life just can’t be planned, and I am super excited for my next life role as a mom.

“I doesn’t mean that I will accept the fact that I didn’t play my last match in front of an audience. Once it’s possible, I will play one last match in front of you.”