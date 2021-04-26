- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/27/21
Munich BMW Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/27/21
- Updated: April 26, 2021
Munich BMW Open
Munich, Germany
€481,270
April 26 – May 2, 2021
Alexander Zverev plays for home glory this week at the BMW Open in Munich. Two-time champion Zverev, who lifted the trophy in 2017 and 2018, owns a 13-4 record at this ATP 250.
All eyes will be on third seed Aslan Karatsev, this year’s surprise Australian Open semifinalist, who defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Saturday in the Belgrade semifinals. The second seed is Casper Ruud, who recently showed his clay-court prowess by making the Monte-Carlo semifinals.
Other players to watch include #NextGenATP American Sebastian Korda, Singapore champion Alexei Popyrin and rising Finnish star Emil Ruusuvuori.
Munich BMW Open
Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Doubles Main Draw: [click here]
Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Tuesday, April 27th: [Click Here]