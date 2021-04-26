Don't Miss
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/27/21
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks for this Week’s ATP Tennis Tournaments in Estoril and Munich
- Rafa Nadal Outlasts Tsitsipas in 3 Hours and 38 Minutes, Saves 1 Match Point to Triumph in Barcelona Tennis
- Serbia Open Finals Photo Gallery: Matteo Berrettini Tops Aslan Karatsev
- Barcelona Open Final Photo Gallery: Rafa Nadal Edges Stefanos Tsitsipas in Thriller!
- Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Finals Photo Gallery: Ash Barty Tops Aryna Sabalenka!
- Ricky’s Preview and Pick for the Barcelona ATP Tennis Final : Rafael Nadal vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Porsche Tennis Grand Prix WTA 500 Draws and Order Of Play for 4/25/21
- Serbia Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/25/21
- Tennis • Serbia • Karatsev Takes Down Djokovic in Belgrade Marathon, Berrettini Ends Taro Daniel’s Run
- Serbian Open Photo Gallery: Aslan Karatsev Shocks Novak Djokovic!
- Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Semifinal Photo Gallery Featuring Halep, Barty, Sabalenka and More!
- Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Draws and Order Of Play for 4/25/21
- Porsche Tennis Grand Prix WTA 500 Draws and Order Of Play for 4/24/21
- France kicks Benoit Paire off Olympic Team, Rafa Nadal gets his Knickers in a Twist (and Then Recovers) and Novak Djokovic Still not Happy With Covid Vaccinations
LTA to Give Key Workers Free Tickets to Summer Grass-Court Events
-
- Updated: April 26, 2021
|The LTA will provide more than 1,000 tickets in total for key workers across its summer events, which will see overall spectator capacity at 25% of a normal year.
The LTA is offering free tickets to its grass-court events prior to the Championships, Wimbledon for key workers, in recognition of their ongoing contribution to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The national governing body for tennis in Great Britain has announced that more than 1,000 tickets will be made available across its four major summer grass court events (Nottingham, Queens, Birmingham and Eastbourne), all of which were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
The tournaments are expected to operate at approximately 25% capacity this year – a number that will be subject to UK government and Public Health England guidance to ensure that sporting events are socially distanced and safe for anyone attending.
Tickets will be offered to key workers local to each event venue from the NHS, local police force and fire service, local transport workers and other local authority workers.
The number of tickets made available will vary depending on the seating capacity of each venue, with for example 50 tickets available per day at “Cinch” Championships at The Queen’s Club and 30 per day at the Eastbourne International.
“We are delighted to be able to make these tickets available to key workers to thank them for their incredible efforts over the past 14 months,” Scott Lloyd, LTA Chief Executive, said. “Everyone at the LTA is very grateful for the sacrifices they have made in what has been an exceptionally difficult time for the whole country and we sincerely hope that they will enjoy our events. Sport isn’t the same without spectators and, even though our events this year will operate with reduced capacity crowds, I can’t wait to see supporters back in the stands – with key workers among them.”
← Previous Story Munich BMW Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/27/21