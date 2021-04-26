LTA to Give Key Workers Free Tickets to Summer Grass-Court Events

The LTA will provide more than 1,000 tickets in total for key workers across its summer events, which will see overall spectator capacity at 25% of a normal year.



The LTA is offering free tickets to its grass-court events prior to the Championships, Wimbledon for key workers, in recognition of their ongoing contribution to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.



The national governing body for tennis in Great Britain has announced that more than 1,000 tickets will be made available across its four major summer grass court events (Nottingham, Queens, Birmingham and Eastbourne), all of which were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.



The tournaments are expected to operate at approximately 25% capacity this year – a number that will be subject to UK government and Public Health England guidance to ensure that sporting events are socially distanced and safe for anyone attending.



Tickets will be offered to key workers local to each event venue from the NHS, local police force and fire service, local transport workers and other local authority workers.



The number of tickets made available will vary depending on the seating capacity of each venue, with for example 50 tickets available per day at “Cinch” Championships at The Queen’s Club and 30 per day at the Eastbourne International.



“We are delighted to be able to make these tickets available to key workers to thank them for their incredible efforts over the past 14 months,” Scott Lloyd, LTA Chief Executive, said. “Everyone at the LTA is very grateful for the sacrifices they have made in what has been an exceptionally difficult time for the whole country and we sincerely hope that they will enjoy our events. Sport isn’t the same without spectators and, even though our events this year will operate with reduced capacity crowds, I can’t wait to see supporters back in the stands – with key workers among them.”