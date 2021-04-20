Roger Federer announces 2021 Clay Schedule: Geneva and the French Open

Roger Federer will play clay-court events in Geneva and Roland Garros. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

By Ricky Dimon

Roger Federer announced on Monday that he will play two tournaments during the clay-court swing: the Geneva Open at home in Switzerland followed by the French Open.



He posted on Twitter to break the news.



“Hi everyone!”, Federer wrote. “Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva and Paris. Until then I will use the time to train. Can’t wait to play in Switzerland again.”



Federer, who missed almost all of 2020 following knee surgery, has played only one event this season. He won one match in Doha (defeated Dan Evans 7-6(8), 3-6, 7-5) before falling to Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the quarterfinals.

The 39-year-old’s return from his latest absence–this one will be a little more than two months–will come in Geneva, which is taking place May 16-22. Federer last played in Switzerland in 2019, when he made two appearances. He helped lead Team Europe to a victory over Team World in the Laver Cup in Geneva before capturing his 10th title at the Swiss Indoors Basel.



Geneva’s full entry list was also reveled on Monday; joining Federer are Denis Shapovalov, Cristian Garin, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur, Fabio Fognini, Borna Coric, Filip Krajinovic, Benoit Paire, Marton Fucsovics, Alexander Bublik, Marin Cilic, and Reilly Opelka.



The French Open is scheduled to begin a week later on May 30–one week later than originally planned because of coronavirus issues in Paris. Federer has played at Roland Garros only once since 2015, when he made a run to the semifinals in 2019. That performance included a quarterfinal victory over compatriot Stan Wawrinka, which was followed by a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 loss to eventual champion Rafael Nadal. The current world No. 8’s one French Open title came in 2009.



Federer’s abbreviated clay-court schedule means that in addition to Monte-Carlo he is also skipping Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Rome.

